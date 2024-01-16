Saginaw Honors MLK with Unity March and Luncheon

January 15 is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and residents of Saginaw honored his legacy with a Unity March and Luncheon at the Dow Event Center.

“Living the Dream, Start With Me” was the theme as event attendees honored community members and organizations, including Dorian Rouse-Phelps, Delta College Saginaw Center Coordinator. She was awarded the 2024 Spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Award. Rouse-Phelps is an active member of and former officer of Delta’s Black Faculty and Staff Association , which sponsors the award. She is engaged in the community through a variety of Delta College committees and organizations dedicated to fostering positive change.

The keynote speaker for the event was Bob Johnson, editor of The Saginaw News/Bay City Times. The event also featured Saginaw Valley State University President Dr. George Grant and Michigan State Board of Education President Dr. Pamela Pugh.