Saginaw County Man Sentenced in Federal Undercover Drug Bust

A federal judge has sentenced a Saginaw County man for attempting to buy narcotics.

47-year-old Daniel Martin pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempting to possess with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine. In 2020, Martin and two other suspects were arrested at a Flint motel for trying to buy about 17 kg (around 37 pounds) of cocaine from an undercover Homeland Security Investigations agent. Police seized about $500,000 in cash during the arrest.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Ludington sentenced Martin to 11 years eight months in federal prison.