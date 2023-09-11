Reward Offered in Flint Man’s Murder

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in a homicide.

On September 2 around 4:15 A.M., 44 year old Marquis Deone Sanders was shot to death outside the Continental Club Grill in the 3400 of Industrial Avenue near Pasadena in Flint. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Only information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.