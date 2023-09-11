WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Reward Offered in Flint Man’s Murder

By News Desk
September 11, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in a homicide.

On September 2 around 4:15 A.M., 44 year old Marquis Deone Sanders was shot to death outside the Continental Club Grill in the 3400 of Industrial Avenue near Pasadena in Flint. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Only information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

