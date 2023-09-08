Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Flint

No one was hurt after a small plane in distress made an emergency landing at Flint Bishop International Airport Thursday afternoon.

The Cessna 310 twin engine experienced some kind of mechanical issue, according to airport officials. The Caro Fire Department was dispatched to the Tuscola Area Airport around 2:00 P.M. expecting the plane to land there after it had flown near several airports around mid Michigan. However, the plane turned south and instead landed in Flint. There were two occupants in the plane.

The cause of the emergency is still under investigation.