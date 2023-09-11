WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Northwood University to Host College Fair

By News Desk
September 11, 2023 5:30AM EDT
source: Northwood University

Representatives from more than 30 colleges and universities from around Michigan will be heading to Midland for a September 27 College Fair.

The event is open to any high school student and their families, as well as transfer students and anyone who is interested in pursuing a college degree. It is set to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hach Student Life Center at Northwood University. During the fair, attendees will have the chance to meet admissions representatives, ask questions, and learn more about their options after high school.

Additionally, there will be a “How to Pay for College” session, which will include information on the FAFSA, scholarships, grants, and loan options that may be available.

