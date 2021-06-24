Justin Timberlake on Britney Spears: “We should all be supporting Britney”

▶ Watch Video: Attorney Sarah Wentz analyzes Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

Justin Timberlake is speaking out in support of his former girlfriend Britney Spears after the pop star made a rare court appearance, demanding an end to her conservatorship.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake tweeted Wednesday. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” he said. “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Britney spoke to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday by phone, detailing her experience with the court-ordered conservatorship that has control over her life and career for 13 years. She claimed she was drugged after refusing to perform and said she was stopped from having a birth control device removed and from getting married to her boyfriend.

“I think this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t think I can live a full life,” she said. “I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone.”

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. The relationship was highlighted in a New York Times documentary that said Timberlake painted her as unfaithful in the press and with his 2002 music video “Cry Me a River” following the couple’s split. Timberlake later apologized, promising, “I can do better and I will do better.”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2000. Dave Hogan / Getty

Many other celebrities came to Britney’s defense on Wednesday following her court appearance. “We love you Britney!!!” Mariah Carey tweeted. “Stay Strong.”

Brandy tweeted: “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”

Rose McGowan expressed her anger over Britney’s situation in a video: “Fight on Britney, we’re with you,” Mcgowan said. “We hear you. We have heard you. There is freedom on the other side of this. I pray this judge gives you your life back and I’m brutally angry.”

“Britney deserves freedom,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted. ” She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy.”