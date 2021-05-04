Joe Jonas opens up about fatherhood, his new helping hand project

▶ Watch Video: Exclusive: Joe Jonas discusses career, marriage, fatherhood and mental health

Joe Jonas is “ready to get back on the road” after more than a year of canceled concerts and suspended performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year, for all of us, it’s been challenging in different ways. What I’ve missed is getting on stage and being able to see those fans, see those faces. The minute that can happen again in a safe way, I’m there,” he said in an exclusive interview on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday.

An avid traveler before the pandemic, Jonas has now partnered up with Expedia for their “Helping Hands” campaign — which has made 250 exact replicas of Jonas’ right hand. The limited-edition art pieces are available to the first 250 people who claim them. Expedia says it symbolizes the support and reassurance it wants to offer travelers so they feel confident venturing out again after the pandemic.

“Who you travel with is so important,” Jonas said. “The way I think of it, it can sometimes be a little scary to get back out there now in a safe way, for all of us. And if I can be some sort of lending support and be the helping hand for you… I’m excited about this.”

The pop star has also been busy while under lockdown — in addition to writing and recording new music, Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner of “Game of Thrones” fame, welcomed a daughter named Willa.

Speaking on TV for the first time since becoming a father, Jonas was asked if he had any insights into parenthood.

“Naps are nice, all around,” he answered.

And while he acknowledged the last year has been “forced time at home,” he cherished the “amazing” time he spent with his family.

“You know, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” Jonas said. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

He and Turner have also been developing their own mental health foundation. Jonas said mental health was “an important topic as a couple.”

“For us, we’ve noticed how much just in the last year, year and a half, it’s taken a toll on a lot of different people,” he said.

Jonas added that frontline workers bearing the brunt of the pandemic were also on his mind.

“It’s really intense, and we all have loved ones that are out there doing this, or at least you know somebody,” he said. “We’re thinking of ways, creative ways that we can give back to them. Donate our time, donate — whether if it’s money — to really focusing on an amazing charity that’s going to give back to these individuals.”

The singer has also been mindful of his own mental health through the pandemic, making sure to “find new ways” to calm and check in with himself, “whether that’s through meditation or speaking to a therapist.”

He’s also found new inspiration in the world around him.

“I’m always writing and recording, and I find it very inspiring,” Jonas said. “And the music you end up writing, it can be everything from emotional things, emotional songs about what you went through personally or what the world is going through. But also hopeful songs for a brighter, better future for all of us.”