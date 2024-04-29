WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Great Lakes Loons Announcer Dies After Battle With Cancer

By News Desk
April 29, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Great Lakes Loons Announcer Dies After Battle With Cancer
(source: Great Lakes Loon)

A long time announce for the Great Lakes Loons has died after a battle with cancer.

Jerry O’Donnell, announcer for the Loons since their inception in 2007 until 2022, passed away last Friday from thyroid cancer. O’Donnell, born in 1964, was the voice of the Loons for 1,040 games, entertaining more than three million fans with his energy and positivity.

Prior to his work with the baseball team, O’Donnell worked as a journalist for WNEM TV 5 and a program director for WSGW’s sister station WGER. Even after his Loons career, O’Donnell continued recording as on 100.9 The Mitt sports radio.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Pleads Guilty in Unlawful Imprisonment, Robbery, Assault of Two Men
2

Saginaw Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash
3

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township
4

Suspects Arraigned In Shooting Death of Saginaw Teen
5

Man Killed In Friday Saginaw Shooting