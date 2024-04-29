Great Lakes Loons Announcer Dies After Battle With Cancer

A long time announce for the Great Lakes Loons has died after a battle with cancer.

Jerry O’Donnell, announcer for the Loons since their inception in 2007 until 2022, passed away last Friday from thyroid cancer. O’Donnell, born in 1964, was the voice of the Loons for 1,040 games, entertaining more than three million fans with his energy and positivity.

Prior to his work with the baseball team, O’Donnell worked as a journalist for WNEM TV 5 and a program director for WSGW’s sister station WGER. Even after his Loons career, O’Donnell continued recording as on 100.9 The Mitt sports radio.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.