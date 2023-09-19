Flint Woman Missing Since June

Police in Flint are asking for the public’s help locate a missing woman.

30-year-old Diamond Lendra-Ann Smith was last seen in late June after she left her home in the 21 hundred block of Stedron Street. Smith is five feet tall and weighs 167 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police Department or 9-1-1.