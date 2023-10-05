WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Flint Teen Accused of Hitting Teacher with Chair Charged with Felony

By News Desk
October 5, 2023 10:00AM EDT
A Flint area student accused of injuring a teacher with a thrown chair has been charged with a felony.

On September 28, police say two 11th grade girls were arguing in a classroom at Flint Southwestern Academy when one of the girls began throwing chairs across the room. The teacher tried to intervene and was struck in the head by one of the chairs and was knocked unconscious. She was treated at a local hospital and released the same day and has since returned to the classroom.

The girl accused of throwing the chairs has been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

