Flint Police Investigating Stabbing Murder

By News Desk
October 12, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Police in Flint are investigating a stabbing that resulted in the death of a woman on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:15 P.M. at a home in the 12 hundred block of Davison Road. Police arrived to find the woman suffering from stab wounds, who died from her injuries. A juvenile female was arrested. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

