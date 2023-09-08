Fall Mushroom Walk at McLean Nature Preserve

The McLean Nature Preserve is hosting a fall mushroom walk this Sunday starting at 3:00 P.M.

Along with Dan Kempin, a local mushroom aficionado, attendees can explore forests for examples of both edible and deadly species. The program will be held rain or shine and will begin with a presentation on basic mushroom information. There will not be mushroom collecting but there will be opportunities for photography and learning basic identification methods. Anyone with freshly picked wild mushrooms are encouraged to bring them to the program and while a spore print can be taken for a specific identification a general opinion on edibility is possible. Due to recent rains, foot wear suitable for wet ground is advisable.

The event is co-sponsored by Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy and is free and open to the public. McLean Nature Preserve is located at 2199 N. Flajole Road in northern Bay County, about a quarter mile north of Erickson Road. For directions or further information call 989-631-3067.