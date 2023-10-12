Dow Gardens Dealing with Christmas Walk Scam
October 12, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Midland’s Dow Gardens are warning residents about a scam involving the annual Christmas Walk.
The Christmas Walk allows patrons to stroll the grounds of the gardens with lighted trails, carolers and warm beverages. Officials with the gardens say there is at least one person creating fake events for the walk, attempting to charge admission. According to officials, the Christmas Walk is a free event and Dow Gardens will not ask vistiors to buy tickets or provide personal information.