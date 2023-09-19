Couple Found Dead in Flint Township Apartment

Police in Flint Township are investigating the death of two people at an apartment building.

Last Friday, police were dispatched to the Sunridge Apartments around 3:30 P.M. for a report of gunshots. They found 30-year-old Shanequa Fileds and 26-year-old Jesse Brown both dead of gunshot wounds. Police say the two were in a relationship at the time of the incident. There are no suspects currently in custody though police say there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.