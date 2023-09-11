Congressman Dan Kildee Opens Permanent Midland Office

A new full-time and permanent congressional office in Midland opened last week.

Congressman Dan Kildee, who now represents Michigan’s 8th Congressional District due to redrawn district lines, is located at 200 E. Main Street Suite 230. The office is open and ready to assist constituents. Constituents needing help with any federal agencies, including passports, Social Security, Medicare, veteran benefits, service academy nominations, immigration visas and more are encouraged to reach out by calling 989-898-6060.

In recent months, Kildee has hired additional congressional staff with strong ties to the Midland and mid-Michigan communities, focused on community outreach and constituent services.

In addition to the new Midland district office, Kildee continues to operate a Flint district office located at 601 S. Saginaw Street Suite 403. The Congressman’s office also continues to schedule monthly mobile office hours in Bay and Saginaw counties, meeting constituents directly in their communities to hear their opinions and concerns.