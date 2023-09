Police in Flint are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Marques Sage was last seen about a week ago in the 6700 block of Cecil wearing white pants and a black shirt with an orange letter V. Sage is 5’6″ and weighs around 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right arm with the name Cheli.

Anyone with information on sage’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police Department.