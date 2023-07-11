Jeffrey Carlson, “All My Children” actor, dead at 48

“All My Children” actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played a groundbreaking transgender character on the show, has died at age 48, his family and representative told CBS News on Monday.

Time Out editor Adam Feldman first reported his death on Twitter, and Carlson’s representative, Brian Davison, confirmed it to CBS News. The actor’s sister, Elizabeth Carlson Gingras, said in a statement provided to CBS News that she “can’t wrap my head around why this has happened.”

“What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughs and the deep love we have for each other,” she said. “He has left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say… but my heart isn’t well enough to provide Jeffrey with the words he deserves. I love you so, so much my beautiful brother.”

Jeffrey Carlson attending the Meet & Greet the cast of “Psycho Therapy” at Shelter Studios in New York City on January 9, 2012. Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

No cause of death has been revealed.

Carlson, who is from Long Beach, California, joined “All My Children” in 2006 as British rock star Zarf and went on to transition as Zoe on the show, reportedly becoming the first transgender character on daytime television. He appeared in more than 50 episodes on the show and acted in the movie “Hitch.”

He also starred on Broadway and the Shakespeare Theatre Company productions. The organization posted about Carlson on their Facebook page.

“We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest” the Shakespeare Theatre Company said.