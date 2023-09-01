Blink-182 announces Travis Barker’s return home due to “urgent family matter”

Blink-182 announced that three stops on the band’s European tour had been postponed due to an “urgent family matter” that required drummer Travis Barker to return home to the United States.

The pop-punk band was initially slated to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Friday and Saturday, as well as two other planned shows in Belfast and Dublin. The band made the announcement on social media, including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the post read. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Hours before the band’s announcement, Barker posted a series of photos to his Instagram story. It included a photo of a door labeled “prayer room” with a sign that said “all welcome”; a stained glass window at an altar; and a banner that said, “Together we pray.”

Travis Barker shared these three photos — just hours before the band Blink-182 announced he had returned to the United States due to an “urgent family matter.” Instagram/@travisbarker

No further information was available. CBS News has reached out to Barker’s representatives but has not yet received a response.

He and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are currently expecting their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The mother of three revealed she was pregnant in June with a handmade sign at her husband’s concert declaring, “Travis I’m pregnant.” Kardashian, 44, shared a video of herself on Instagram holding the sign and jumping in the audience as her husband performed on stage.

The sign’s simple message in black lettering was apparently a callback to Blink-182’s music video for “All The Small Things,” where a fan held up the same sign as Barker walked past.

Since that day, she’s routinely posted photos of her growing baby bump on her Instagram account.

Kardashian shares her other three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Barker is also a father. He shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of 24-year-old Atiana Cecelia De La Hoya, Moakler’s child from a previous relationship.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot last year in a series of wedding celebrations.