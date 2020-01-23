      Weather Alert

Zehnder’s Snowfest Returns for 29th year

Ric Antonio
Jan 23, 2020 @ 10:53am
Zehnder's Snowfest in Full-Swing! Snow carvers are already working on giant masterpieces (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Zehnder’s Snowfest is celebrating its 29th year of welcoming artists who work with a different medium.

Snow and Ice carvers showcased over the course of the next several days have already been working on their art and hope temperatures will leave them up for viewers through the end of Snowfest next Monday.

The Halsey Oldtimers kicking off Snowfest with a live performance (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

The event draws thousands to the Frankenmuth area, with some participants coming from as far away as Milwaukee, a major positive for local businesses.

Alex Morse, owner of The Stadium, a Game store in Frankenmuth’s River Place Shops, says the foot traffic increases immensely during Snowfest which helps in a normally slow month for sales.

The main Jurassic display being made of ice (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

In addition to ongoing events, event organizer John Shelton from Zehnders, says the snow-sculpting competition has drawn in dozens of participants- with more than 65 carvable blocks of snow being brought in, and the Jurassic Themed Ice Sculptures expected to use more than 85 blocks of ice .

Finished ice and snow creations will be unveiled on Friday, with additional cooking competitions and live musical performances spread throughout the weekend.

For a full list of ongoing Snowfest events you can visit the Zehnder’s website.

Additional Photos:

A Triceratops being worked on in secret as part of the jurassic display (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

The Zehnder’s Warming tent will be offering hot drinks and baked goods, while other cooking competitions run (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

A Snow carver hard at work with one of his impressive tools (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

Uncovered and Untouched Snow blocks for the State of Michigan Snow Sculpting in the Bavarian Inn Restaurant’s Parking Lot (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

Covered Snow blocks for the High School Snow Sculpting Competition at Frankenmuth Riverplace Shops (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

 

 

 

 

