Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Given Top Honors in the State

A classic Frankenmuth restaurant has once again been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Zehnder’s was ranked the number one independent restaurant in Michigan by hospitality trade magazine Restaurant Business, and third in the nation for the number of meals served by a U.S. independent business. The magazine defines independent restaurants as businesses with no more than five locations. The publication reports that in 2022, Zehnder’s served 908,951 meals.

Travel guide TasteAtlas also placed the Frankenmuth restaurant known for its chicken dinners at number 14 in their list of the 150 most legendary restaurants in the world, writing that the list represents “establishments that have stayed relevant and highly regarded despite an ever-changing culinary landscape.”