Zayn Malik says he was kicked off Tinder

▶ Watch Video: Dating apps increasingly becoming “hunting grounds” for scammers

After the end of two high-profile relationships – including one with model Gigi Hadid that made him a dad – Zayn Malik took to dating apps for some “PILLOWTALK” — and another chance at love. Then he was kicked off Tinder.

In an interview with Nylon, the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer and former member of boy band One Direction said that he attempted to date using the app Tinder, but that it proved not to be “too successful.” It was so unsuccessful, in fact, that he said he got “kicked off once or twice.”

“Everyone accused me of catfishing,” he said. “They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?'”

But for Malik, that little snafu doesn’t matter too much in the end. He’s gone off the apps, he said, and isn’t even trying to get into a relationship with anyone.

The 31-year-old, who lives in rural Pennsylvania, has spent little of his adult life without a significant other. From the ages of 17 to 21, he told Nylon he was in a relationship with Perrie Edwards from Little Mix. At one point, the couple was engaged.

“I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he told Nylon. “…I didn’t know sh*t.”

Just months after the couple broke things off, Malik started his relationship with model Gigi Hadid. The two were on and off until he was 27 years old and split custody of their child, Khai, who was born in September 2020.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he told the magazine. “… It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner.”

For now, he’s enjoying life on a Bucks County farm, playing video games with his friends, recording music and spending time with his daughter.

“I love gardening. I got into it when I moved out here, probably about seven years ago. And now I get to share that experience with her [Khai], because I’ve gotten a bit better at things,” he told L’Officiel earlier this year, adding that the two share another favorite hobby – singing.

“Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already,” he said. “I know, it sounds ridiculous because she’s three, but her retention for language, especially when it’s formatted in a musical sense to her, has been amazing. … I look forward to seeing what she’s going to be capable of doing as she gets older.”

A single dad, Malik has one goal for the time being – parenting.

“I’m just trying to keep her grounded and enjoying the Earth, rather than all the noise that comes with it,” he said.