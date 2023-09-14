WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

YWCA Awards Community Leaders

By christianamalacara
September 14, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Share
YWCA Awards Community Leaders
YWCA Building Bay City

This award highlights women of the Great Lakes Bay Region keeping with the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women within several different areas of interests. The seven leaders are noted for their outstanding contributions at the award luncheon held on October 10th at the Doubletree in Bay City beginning at 11:30 am. Tickets are $30 each or $250 for a table of 8 and available for purchase on the YWCA Facebook page.

This award highlights the following women of the Great Lakes Bay Region. 

  • Jenny Geno- Arts & Education
  • Anesha Stanley- Business & Entrepreneurship
  • Jane Fitzpatrick – Civic & Nonprofit 
  • Jennifer Marar – Healthcare
  • Pat Franklin-Lindsey – Social Justice & Advocacy
  • Ellen Crane – Lifetime Achievement 
  • Ann Coburn-Collins – Lorraine Patterson Award

    YWCA Women of Achievement (2022)

Popular Stories

1

Midland Man Charged with Assault for Cutting Woman
2

Chesaning Man Arrested for Assaulting a Minor
3

Additional Charges Issued in Sanilac Girl Grabbing Incident
4

Frankenmuth Auto Fest
5

Man Arrested In Saginaw For Attempted Theft