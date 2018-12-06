Youth Soccer Tournament Returning to Saginaw Township

The 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships will be held at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex from June 20-26.

Thousands of people are expected to travel to the Great Lakes Bay Region to watch or participate in the 14 state tournament. Around 5,000 players ages 12-19 are expected to attend. Participating states include Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio North, Ohio South, Kentucky, Kansas, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. Saginaw Township has hosted the tournament once before, in 2012, generating about $12 million in economic activity during the event. Each of the more than 800 teams will play a game each day, with semi-finals June 25 and finals June 26. Winners will advance to the U.S. National Championships in Overland Park, Kansas in July 2019.

The Great Lakes Bay Region Convention and Visitors Bureau has secured hotel and motel rooms in advance of the tournament, booking about 4,400 rooms within a modest drive to the complex. Tournament organizers estimate between 15,000-20,000 people, from fans, families, players, officials, tourists and others.

Organizers are also looking for some help. About 400 volunteers performing a variety of jobs will be needed during the event. To volunteer, please visit www.saginaw.soccer.