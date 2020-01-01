      Weather Alert

Your Money Your Goals ~ Webinar – Jan. 23

Terry Henne
Jan 1, 2020 @ 11:35am

Contact: Brenda Long , Jinnifer Ortquist

Jan. 23, 2020
12 – 1:30 p.m. EST via Zoom webinar

How confident are you in your ability to:

  • Understand core financial management topics, such as budgeting, saving, and setting financial goals?
  • Order and fix credit reports?
  • Make decisions about repaying debts and taking on new debt?

A complicated situation calls for a proper toolkit!
Come learn about the YOUR MONEY, YOUR GOALS TOOLKIT.

Michigan State University Extension is offering free financial empowerment training for social workers, case managers, and other frontline staff and volunteers.

Register

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
Sports News