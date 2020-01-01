Your Money Your Goals ~ Webinar – Jan. 23
Contact: Brenda Long , Jinnifer Ortquist
Jan. 23, 2020
12 – 1:30 p.m. EST via Zoom webinar
How confident are you in your ability to:
- Understand core financial management topics, such as budgeting, saving, and setting financial goals?
- Order and fix credit reports?
- Make decisions about repaying debts and taking on new debt?
A complicated situation calls for a proper toolkit!
Come learn about the YOUR MONEY, YOUR GOALS TOOLKIT.
Michigan State University Extension is offering free financial empowerment training for social workers, case managers, and other frontline staff and volunteers.
Register