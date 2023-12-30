Your 2024 guide to NYC New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square

▶ Watch Video: New Year’s Eve confetti tested in Times Square

NEW YORK — One million people are expected to pack into Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, along with another billion tuning in from all over the world.

This year is expected to be the biggest gathering since before the COVID pandemic in 2019.

So when and where does the ball drop, who’s performing and how can you watch — or avoid traffic altogether?

We have your countdown guide.

Where does the ball drop in Times Square?

The iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball will descend form a flagpole on top of One Times Square, a 25-story building that sits on a city block in the heart of Midtown, Manhattan.

Organizers say the ball drop can be seen best along Broadway from 43rd to 50th streets or along Seventh Avenue up to 59th Street.

Who is performing at the 2024 Times Square ball drop?

Among the celebrity guests will be performances by Paul Anka, Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

How can you watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve?

Streaming: Watch our coverage of the countdown on CBS News New York.

Watch the Times Square Alliance’s livestream starting at 6 p.m.

Times Square: Watch in person on Broadway from 43rd Street to 50th Street, or along Seventh Avenue, as far north as 59th Street.

Access points for the viewing areas:

49th Street from 6th & 8th avenues

52nd Street from 6th & 8th avenues

56th Street from 6th & 8th avenues

Party Nearby: Some New Year’s Eve revelers are ponying up for expensive packages and extra comfort. Hotels and restaurants near One Times Square are offering exclusive parties, with tickets between $450 and $12,500. The tickets typically include access to food, drinks and live entertainment, while some offer views of the Big Ball.

How about spending $1,015 at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.?

When does the ball drop?

Organizers say the celebration is set to start at 6 p.m. when the ball will be raised to the top of the flagpole atop One Times Square.

Then, at exactly 11:59 p.m., it will make its 60-second descent to ring in the New Year.

How can you avoid New Year’s Eve traffic in NYC?

If you’re checking out the ball drop in person, you are encouraged to use mass transit. The 1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W and S trains all run to the Times Square area.

For drivers, streets will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Sunday. Seventh Avenue will be shut down between 42nd and 48th streets, and side streets will also be closed from Sixth to Eighth avenues. Then at 11 a.m., Seventh Ave. and Broadway will be shut down between 38th and 59th streets.