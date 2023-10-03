Young Teens Arrested After Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Police in Saginaw arrested two teenagers on Sunday for stealing a vehicle.

State police troopers saw the teens allegedly attempting to break into vehicles at Pinewood Manor apartments on Jefferson Avenue. Police say the teens, ages 13 and 14, then stole a Kia Sol. Police later attempted a traffic stop of the speeding vehicle, but say the teens fled, eventually getting the vehicle stuck in a corn field near the intersection of Hess and Walter.

According to police, the pair fled the scene on foot but were eventually captured with assistance from police drones and K-9 units and arrested. They are lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say several vehicles have had windows smashed or steering columns broken over the past week. Anyone with a damaged vehicle is asked to call Saginaw County Central Dispatch.