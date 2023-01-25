Young boy killed, mother injured in attack by pack of dogs in Idaho

A young boy was killed and his mother was injured Saturday after a pack of dogs — two Rottweilers and two mixed breed dogs — attacked the pair in Fort Hall, Idaho, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Saturday evening in response to a report of a young boy who was attacked and left unconscious, according to a news release Monday from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The attack occurred on Fort Hall Reservation land, which is overseen by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, a federally-recognized tribal government. However, neither the victims nor the dogs’ owners were members of the tribes, according to the statement.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the attack. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

All four dogs were put down by tribal authorities, Shoshone-Bannock said. The dogs’ owners were also cited for 15 violations of the tribes’ animal ordinance, including vicious animal attack, and not having a rabies vaccination.

Officials said multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, were involved in the investigation.

The case will also be submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the event that federal charges could apply to the incident.