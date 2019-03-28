YMCA Camp Timbers to Receive Renovations

An Americorps National Civilian Community Corps Team is serving with the West Branch based YMCA Camp Timbers now through April 25th.

The team is helping to repair, replace and improve different aspects of Camp Timbers to increase safety and accessibility while enhancing the overall facility and grounds. The team of eight from Vinton, Iowa is building and repairing porches, benches, picnic tables, shelving and decks. Other projects include brush and invasive species removal, erosion control and trail maintenance.

To learn more about summer overnight camps and group retreats, visit the Saginaw YMCA website.

