Yanks reportedly set to name MLB minor leagues’ first woman manager

The New York Yankees are expected to name Rachel Balkovec as the new manager of their Low-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. It’s believed that Balkovec would be the first woman to manage on a full-time basis in MLB‘s version of the minor leagues.

Balkovec, 34 years old, was previously the first woman to be named as a hitting coach. The Yankees appointed her to that position in their system prior to the 2020 season. She spent last season coaching in the Florida Complex League, but was rewarded with a spot on the Futures Game, an annual staple during MLB’s All-Star Game festivities.

“I started thinking about my journey,” Balkovec told MLB.com about that opportunity. “I’ve been in the game for more than 10 years, so this is something that’s been a long time coming. My first reaction was to make sure that this is something I have earned and that I’m getting it for the right reasons, not maybe just because of my gender.”

Then-Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec monitors the action during the Florida Complex League (FCL) game between the FCL Blue Jays and the FCL Yankees on June 29, 2021 at the Yankees Minor League Complex in Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Prior to joining the Yankees, Balkovec had served as a strength and conditioning coach on the minor-league side for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros organizations. She has also worked with the Dutch national team as a skill acquisition coach and has coached in the Australian Baseball League.

Balkovec’s promotion caps off a notable weekend for women in baseball. On Friday, teenage left-hander Genevieve Beacom made her debut in the aforementioned Australian Baseball League. Beacom threw a scoreless frame for the Melbourne Aces.

