Y.A.C Back-to-School-Supply Dirve

The Youth Advisory Committee or Y.A.C of Bay Area Community Foundation is partnering with the United Way of Bay County to fill a school supply void for students in need. The Y.A.C of Bay County has organized a Back -to-School-Supply Drive to assist local students as they prepare for the 2023 school year.The drive is taking place now until August 5th.

Items such as backpacks, pencils/ pens, erasers, scissors, rulers, glue sticks, markers and more can be dropped off to the Bay City Meijer on Pine Road. Look for the Bangor Township bus to leave your donation there.

For the full list of supplies needed or to learn more about Y.A.C contact Araron Faist the BACF Program Officer at 989-893-4438