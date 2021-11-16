Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican party voted this weekend to no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who represents the state, as a member of their party. Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, said in a statement that it is “laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican”

“She is bound by her oath to the Constitution,” Adler said. “Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man.”

The news was first reported by the Associated Press and the Casper Star-Tribune.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) leave following a committee meeting at Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong / Getty Images

This is the second action the Wyoming GOP has taken against Cheney, after censuring her in Feburary. That censure resolution says the state party will not raise money for her in the future and also asks that she repay any donations made to her 2020 campaign by the state party and any county parties that request it.

Prior to being asked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to join the committee, Cheney was the third-highest ranking Republican in the House before the House GOP stripped her of her leadership position in May. On the eve of the vote, Cheney delivered a defiant speech on the House floor, warning her party that she would “not sit back and watch in silence” as Mr. Trump made baseless claims that he won the 2020 election.

Cheney has become one of the most prominent Republicans in Congress to speak out against Mr. Trump. She told “60 Minutes” in September that “millions of people around the country have been betrayed and misled, and deceived by Donald Trump.”

Cheney already faces several 2022 primary challengers, and Mr. Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman, a long-time Cheney supporter and family friend.

“I think it’s going to be the most important House race in the country in 2022,” she told “60 Minutes.” “And it will be one where people do have the opportunity to say, ‘We want to stand for the Constitution.'”

The move by the Wyoming GOP against Cheney comes as Mr. Trump’s former senior adviser Steve Bannon turned himself in on criminal contempt charges after he refused to show up for a deposition ordered by the House January 6 committee. Bannon was indicted last Friday by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. Several other key Trump advisers, including Stephen Miller and Kayleigh McEnany, have also been subpoenaed by the committee.

Pelosi created the House January 6 committee earlier this year to investigate the attack, when thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol as Congress counted the electoral votes, a largely ceremonial final step affirming Mr. Biden’s victory. Lawmakers were sent fleeing amid the riot, which led to the deaths of five people and the arrests of hundreds more. Mr. Trump, who encouraged his supporters to “walk over” to the Capitol during the Stop the Steal rally, was impeached by the House one week later for inciting the riot, but was later acquitted by the Senate.