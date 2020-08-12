WSGW Morning Team Show: August 12, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Answering Your Phone
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The results of the WSGW WinVitational Closest to the Pin Contest yesterday, and a quick word on The Big Ten cancelling fall sports (runs 7:56)…..
Michigan Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday with First Tattoo
You Think Your Driver License Photo Doesn’t Look Like You?!?!
You Could Spend the Night at the World’s Last Blockbuster Video Store
(Photo courtesy of Airbnb)
Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest!!!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Eric Carmen “All By Myself“. Eric is 71 today.