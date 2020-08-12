      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 12, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 12, 2020 @ 6:23am
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Answering Your Phone

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The results of the WSGW WinVitational Closest to the Pin Contest yesterday, and a quick word on The Big Ten cancelling fall sports (runs 7:56)…..

 

 

Michigan Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday with First Tattoo

Woman celebrates 103rd birthday by getting first tattoo

 

 

 

You Think Your Driver License Photo Doesn’t Look Like You?!?!

A Tennessee woman was surprised to find that her image was not on her new ID.

 

 

 

You Could Spend the Night at the World’s Last Blockbuster Video Store

World's last Blockbuster video store listed on Airbnb

(Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Eric Carmen “All By Myself“.   Eric is 71 today.

 

