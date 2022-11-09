WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show: November 9, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
November 9, 2022 4:36AM EST
Share
WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show: November 9, 2022 (Wednesday)
Six Christmas light ornaments isolated on a white background.

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse an Pat…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking when YOU think Christmas Lights should be turned on…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Lights

 

*************************************************

 

 

Find links for Election Results Statewide and by County Count in the Area

WSGW Election Central

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     An incredible display of World Record Archery set by a professional archer from Denmark

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

WSGW “Home for the Holidays” presented by Dow Credit Union (Your Chance to Win Your Mortgage or Rent Paid up to $18,000 in 2023)

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

1/2 OFF CARPET CLEANING FOR UP TO 850 SQUARE FEET!($300 Value)

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Thanksgiving Platter”

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

 

 

************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Alabama “Feels So Right“.   An honor song for founding member, Jeff Cook, who died yesterday at age 73.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page

Popular Stories

1

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
2

Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
3

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
4

Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
5

Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting