WSGW & The Maytag Store Cooking Up Free Breakfasts
WSGW's Art Lewis is cooking up made to order omelettes for customers at the Maytag Store on this "Black Friday". (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
You can start your “Black Friday” shopping this morning with a made to order omelette by WSGW’s Art Lewis at the Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road until 9:00a.m. WSGW News Director & Listen to the Mrs co-host Ann Williams will be cooking the omelettes until 10:00 a.m. The Maytag Store’s Art Noey is also making his famous French Toast.
Art Lewis & Art Noey cooking up omelettes and French Toast on this “Black Friday”. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)