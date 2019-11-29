      Weather Alert

WSGW & The Maytag Store Cooking Up Free Breakfasts

Bill Hewitt
Nov 29, 2019 @ 8:01am
WSGW's Art Lewis is cooking up made to order omelettes for customers at the Maytag Store on this "Black Friday". (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

You can start your “Black Friday” shopping this morning with a made to order omelette by WSGW’s Art Lewis at the Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road until 9:00a.m. WSGW News Director & Listen to the Mrs co-host  Ann Williams will be cooking the omelettes until 10:00 a.m.  The Maytag Store’s Art Noey  is also making his famous French Toast.

Art Lewis & Art Noey cooking up omelettes and French Toast on this “Black Friday”. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)

 

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News