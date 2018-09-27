WSGW Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–September 27, 2018

September 27, 2018

Listen to this week’s edition of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” from the WSGW Morning Team Show. Pat posted a respectable 2-1 record last week! Not bad. But will Pat do even better (or worse) this week? Listen below. The transcript of this week’s picks are below the sound clip as well. pat@wsgw.com

**************************************************************

It’s time for the most invigorating two-plus minutes in news-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for another installment of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show.

I tried to follow-up my perfect prognosticating a few weeks ago with another perfect performance last weekend.

How did I do?

I told you Michigan would wipe-out Nebraska. They did!

I said Michigan State would rediscover its winning ways. They did.

And I told you the Patriots would beat-up our lowly Lions.

Wait. Are you trying to tell me the Detroit Lions defeated the Patriots? In front of a nationally televised audience.

Yes, yes they did.

Go figure.

So, I went 2-1 last week. Not bad.

That improves my overall record to a respectable 7-5.

I’m pleased, but I’m not satisfied. We can do better.

Here’s are this week’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications!”

*********************************************

The Michigan Wolverines pulverized Nebraska last week. In fact, ever since their disappointing opening loss at Notre Dame earlier this month, Michigan continues to improve week-in-and-week-out. The offensive line play is actually getting better. Running back Karon Higdon might just be the most underrated back in college football. QB Shea Patterson is playing smart football. Donovan Peoples-Jones is showing why he was a five-star recruit. And the defense continues to dominate. In fact, the defense keeps reloading as freshman defensive lineman Aiden Hutchenson is living up to his family name which has become legendary in Michigan Football. Yes, Michigan plays on the road at Northwestern this Saturday with coverage starting at 3:30pm on WSGW 100.5FM. Yes, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is a fine coach. And yes, playing at Northwestern can be tricky. But this Michigan team will control the line of scrimmage, and the game. It won’t be close.

Give me Michigan OVER Northwestern–38-12!

Michigan State won its Big Ten opener at Indiana, and I think that win helps MSU’s psyche. The Spartans needed that win, and now they get to face my Alma Mater–Central Michigan–in East Lansing on Saturday. Kickoff is at Noon. While I’d like to think my Chips could perhaps pull-off another great upset at Spartan Stadium, my logic says it’s going to be a long day for my fellow Chips. CMU’s offense isn’t very good, and MSU’s defense will have no problem stopping it. This is a good game for the Spartans to improve on weaknesses before their schedule gets more difficult.

Give me Michigan State OVER Central Michigan–42-13!!

BONUS PICK!!! I know, I usually just pick three games. But I can’t let this week pass without picking the most important Big Ten game of the week.

Give me #9 Penn State OVER #4 Ohio State–35-33!!

And finally, your upstart Detroit Lions travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. Kickoff is at 1pm. The Lions shocked nearly everyone by posting a near flawless performance in their victory against the Patriots last week. Productive and time consuming drives on offense. A suffocating defense that shut down a powerful Pats offense. Hey, if the Lions can take that performance on the road, they might have a somewhat formidable team that other teams might have to…fear? I’m not ready to crown the Lions because they’re the Lions. They should go down and beat the Cowboys, who have a horrible offense. The Lions have the better quarterback. Better wide receivers. Better special teams. They should win. But these are the Lions, and they always know how to disappoint. Prove me wrong, Lions!

Give me the Cowboys OVER the Lions–23-21!!!

That’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show.

