WSGW Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–September 20, 2018

September 20, 2018

Listen to this week’s edition of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” from the WSGW Morning Team Show. Wow! Pat actually had a perfect record of football prognosticating last week! Savor this moment, ladies and gentlemen, because it doesn’t happen often. Can Pat do it again? Listen below. The transcript of this week’s picks are below the sound clip as well. pat@wsgw.com

It’s time for the most unintentionally funny two-plus minutes in news-talk across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for another installment of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show.

Whoa!

Wait!

Did it happen?

Is it possible?

Did I finally live up to this segment’s namesake?

I told you last week that Michigan would beat-up SMU. They did!

I said Ohio State would find a way to defeat TCU. The did!

And I sadly predicted a Detroit Lion loss at San Francisco. The Lions did not disappoint!

That means I had a 3-0 record last week, which means, gentlemen, that I had indeed a perfect week of pigskin prognosticating!

Again, I hate to brag. Actually, I love to brag whenever I have a perfect week because…well…they don’t happen very often.

And with my brilliant 3-0 showing, my record is above the .500 mark at 5-4!

Is it a blip on the radar? An anomaly? Are cats and dogs living in harmony?

Let’s not try to find explanations to a rare undefeated week. Let’s embrace it.

And let’s continue this winning streak with this week’s Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications.

We begin with the Michigan Wolverines, who despite being 2-1, haven’t played a real complete game yet. But while the Maize and Blue offense remains to frustrate fans, it is putting up points. Thanks to Shea Patterson, Michigan is throwing the ball down the field. And with sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones beginning to hit his stride, opposing defenses can’t stack the box to just stop Michigan’s running game. The Wolverines open up the Big Ten schedule this Saturday against a struggling Nebraska team. Coverage begins at 11am on WSGW 790AM. Expect Michigan’s defense to dominate, and Michigan’s offense to have a good day against an over-matched Cornhusker squad. Nebraska lost to Troy. Enough said.

Give me MICHIGAN OVER Nebraska–38-7!

The Michigan State Spartans open up Big Ten play with a tricky road match-up against Indiana on Saturday night. The Spartans have started the year looking bad. They barely got by Utah State at home. And then they lost in the final seconds to Arizona State, who dropped a 28-21 decision to San Diego State the following week! Now, State’s coming-off a bye week, and they’re hoping the off-week will fix their running game woes. MSU ranks last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game. Without that bruising running attack, MSU’s offense will struggle to post points on the scoreboard. Look, I think the Hoosiers will give the Spartans trouble. But if MSU can’t beat Indiana, then it’s going to be a long year in Spartie-ville.

Give me Michigan State OVER Indiana–24-23!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions will try to win their first game of the year when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Sounds

easy enough, right? That’s sarcasm, ladies and gentlemen. You just know Patriots head coach, and Darth Vader fan, Bill Bellicheck would love to destroy his former assistant’s new team. Lions head coach Matt Patricia would love to get his first win against his former boss. But the Patriots are coming-off a loss at Jacksonville last week. And the Pats don’t lose back-to-back games often. O.K., they virtually never lose back-to-back games! Tom Brady says his offense isn’t clicking on all cylinders. Lucky enough for Brady and the Pats, they’re playing the Lions!

Give me the Patriots OVER the Lions–30-20!!!

Thanks for listening to this week’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show.

