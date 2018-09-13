WSGW Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–September 13, 2018

September 13, 2018

It’s time for another week of the WSGW “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” from The Morning Team Show. Pat is off to yet another rough start. He needs to rebound fast before this season gets away from him! Here are his predictions for Michigan Football, the Detroit Lions, and another NFL game since MSU is off this week.

It’s time for the most unintentionally funny two-plus minutes in news-talk across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for another installment of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show.

I followed-up my disappointing 1-2 start with yet another 1-2 performance last week.

Hey, if anything, I’m at least consistent!

I told you that Jimmy Harbaugh would have to pack his bags if Michigan dared go down in defeat to those bleeping Western Michigan Broncos! The Wolverines treated the Broncos to a 49-3 thumping at The Big House.

I said Michigan State would pull-out a tough road win against Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Oops. Sorry, Sparty!

And I predicted the Detroit Lions would give new head coach Matt Patricia his first career win on Monday Night Football against the Jets.

Oops!

Thanks a lot, Lions!

My overall record is now…2-6. No laughing, Charlie!

A turnaround is needed…immediately. I’ve gone through my preseason. It’s time to play for real.

Here this week’s installment of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications.”

We begin in Ann Arbor as the 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines hope to build upon last week’s win when they host SMU. Coverage begins Saturday at 2:30pm on WSGW 100.5FM. The Maize and Blue needed a game to boost their confidence, and they got it last Saturday. The running game, the passing game, the blocking game, the coverage game, and the tackling game all improved after the disaster in South Bend. Hey! Michigan even learned that throwing touchdown passes to wide receivers is allowed in this game we call football! SMU won’t present the Wolverines with much of a challenge even though the Mustangs hung around for a half against TCU the previous week. Expect Michigan’s running game and defense to dominate, giving Harbaugh another week of job security.

Give me the Wolverines OVER SMU–40-13!

MSU has this weekend off as they prep-up for next Saturday’s Big Ten opener at the Indiana Hoosiers. That’ll be another tricky one for the Sparties. So, since we have no MSU, let’s pick this week’s TCU-Ohio State showdown. Kickoff is Saturday at 8pm. Many think Ohio State will win this one easy. I’m not so sure. The Buckeyes win, sadly, but closer than the experts think.

Give Me Ohio State OVER TCU–31–28!!

And finally, your lumbering Detroit Lions head west to face the 49ers of San Francisco this Sunday. Kickoff is 4:05pm. The Lions got thoroughly embarrassed on national television as the Jets–led by a rookie quarterback–made the Lions beg for mercy. The Lions couldn’t block for Matthew Stafford. And when they did, he promptly threw interception after interception. The Lions continue to fail at establishing a running game. But more than that, head coach Matt Patricia–a supposed defensive guru–can’t get his defense to make a stop either on the ground or through the air. This team is defeated. This team acts like everything will go wrong, and then, it does. They can’t stop anyone. And their offense constantly gets stopped. Seriously, when is Patricia going to say, “So long,” to offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter? The name alone should be a prime disqualifier!

Give me the 49ers OVER the Lions–35-17!!!

That’s another edition of Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW.

