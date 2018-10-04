WSGW Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–October 4, 2018

October 4, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of "Pat's Perfect Pigskin Prognostications" from the WSGW Morning Team Show. Pat posted a commendable 3-1 record last week!

It’s now time for some of the most exciting two-plus minutes of news-sports-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for another episode of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show!

This is where I give you my picks for this weekend’s Michigan and Michigan State football games, and my weekly Detroit Lions pick as well.

Last week, I had a commendable performance.

I told you Michigan would manhandle Northwestern. Well, 20-17 isn’t really a blowout, but I’ll take it.

I said Michigan State would defeat my Central Michigan Chips. They did, but my Chips put up a good fight.

I gave you a bold prediction that Penn State would upset Ohio State. Hey, I almost called it. How was I to know Penn State coach James Franklin would call one of the worst offensive plays in the history of football!

And I reluctantly predicted the Cowboys would take down the Detroit Lions. They did.

That gives me a 3-1 record last week, improving my season record to 10-6. A 10-6 record usually gets an NFL team into the playoffs. But I don’t want a wild card spot. I want to dominate.

Let’s dominate with this week’s Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications.

Alright, the #15 Michigan Wolverines are back home to host the 3-1 Maryland Terrapins this Saturday. Coverage begins at 11am on 790AM. I’m not sure why Michigan starts slow on the road, and it’s something they’d better figure out fast before they visit the Spartans in two weeks. But for this Saturday, they play at the friendly confines of The Big House. However, they can’t look past Maryland who embarrassed a previously undefeated Minnesota team last Saturday. Maryland’s got some players, and a decent defense. Michigan should still win easy in front of their Homecoming crowd thanks to Michigan’s stout defense, and an improving Shea Patterson quarterbacking the offense. What a difference a good quarterback can make, right Michigan fans?

Give me Michigan OVER Maryland–41–13!

The #20 Michigan State Spartans also celebrate Homecoming this Saturday when they face Northwestern at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is Noon. The Wildcats gave everything they had against the Wolverines last Saturday, and might not have all that much energy left against the Spartans. That being said, while MSU boasts the best run defense in the country, their pass defense isn’t as good. Don’t forget, Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorton passed for over 350 yards when the Wildcats stunned the Spartans last year. But like Michigan against Maryland, I expect MSU to out-muscle Northwestern, and win comfortably, forcing a frown to develop on head coach Mark Dantonio’s face.

Give me the Spartans OVER Northwestern–31-17!!

And finally, your Detroit Lions host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field this Sunday with kickoff at 1pm. The Lions did it again. They found new ways to lose on the road against the Cowboys. Yes, Detroit showed some fight by taking a late lead thanks to a pretty Matthew Stafford-to-Golden Tate touchdown. But the Lions’ defense, once again, let down the team by failing to stop a rather pedestrian Cowboys offense. And now, this defense has to face Aaron Rodgers? Is there any way the Lions can borrow some players from Michigan’s defense? Or how about SVSU’s defense? The Cardinals know what it takes to shut down a team! Stafford and the Lions offense keep it close only to lose to Rodgers in the final seconds as he runs for a 99-yard touchdown in overtime despite only playing on one healthy leg!

Give me the Packers OVER the Lions–30–28!!!

Prove me wrong, Lions.

That’s this week’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications on WSGW!

