WSGW Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–October 11, 2018

Listen to this week’s edition of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” from the WSGW Morning Team Show. Pat regressed a bit by posting a 1-2 record last week. Can Pat recover this week? Who does he think wins the big Michigan-Wisconsin showdown? Listen below. The transcript of this week’s picks are below the sound clip as well. pat@wsgw.com

It’s now time for some of the most unintentionally funny two-plus minutes of news-sports-talk radio across this great land. That’s right, it’s time for another episode of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” on WSGW’s Morning Team Show!

Well, after a couple of good weeks, I resorted back to my old self by registering a pathetic 1-2 record.

I called a blowout win for the Michigan Wolverines over Maryland, and they did just that!

However, I thought Michigan State would dominate Northwestern, but the Wildcats had other ideas by upsetting the Spartans in East Lansing!

And the Detroit Lions indeed proved me wrong by beating the Green Bay Packers to improve to 2-3 on the year. Wow. The Lions have two wins, and those two wins came against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

It’s been a strange year, and I’m just not talking about how apparently breathing on an NFL quarterback results in a 15-yard penalty!

My overall record drops 11-8. A winning record, yes, but we can do so much better.

Here’s this weeks Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications!

The un-ranked Michigan State Spartans visit #8 Penn State in Happy Valley. Kickoff is 3:30pm. To say this is a test for the Spartans is a gross understatement. MSU still has the best run defense in the nation. But that may not mean much considering Penn State is happy to have quarterback Trace McSorely sling the ball all around the field. Northwestern passed for over 370 yards and three touchdowns against the Spartans secondary. A loss drops MSU to 3-3. How many believed at the beginning of the season that MSU would sport a .500 record at the midway point? Expect the Spartans to put up a fight, but for Nittany Lions to pull-away late.

Give me Penn State OVER Michigan State–31-21!

Now, we have no Detroit Lions game this weekend since the Lions are enjoying their bye week. I need to pick an NFL game. So, let’s go with the undefeated Chiefs at the New England Patriots. Yes, the Chiefs look unstoppable with young quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Yes, the Patriots started-off slow. But the Pats have won two straight–and in blowout fashion. Expect Bill Belichick to find away to slow down the Chiefs offense just enough, allowing Tom Brady and his Patriots offense to light up the scoreboard.

Give me the Patriots OVER the Chiefs–34-28!!

And finally, the biggest game of the weekend is on WSGW! The #12 Michigan Wolverines host #15 Wisconsin at the Big House this Saturday night. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm on 790AM. Ever since their season-opening loss at Notre Dame, the Wolverines have slowly improved every week. And every week, the offense keeps getting more and more efficient, thanks to running back Karon Higon and quarterback Shea Patterson. Of course, the defense led by pass rusher Chase Winovich keeps dominating. Michigan probably could have won at Wisconsin last year if they had a good quarterback. They have that good quarterback with Patterson. Seeing how decimated the Badgers’ secondary is this week, and that they’re last in the Big Ten in sacks, Patterson will put up some big numbers. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh needs this win. Michigan needs this win. The fan base needs this win. They get this win.

Give me Michigan OVER Wisconsin–34-16!!!

That’s this week’s “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications on WSGW!

