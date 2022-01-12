      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Source for News (results)

Charlie Rood
Jan 12, 2022 @ 4:20am

(January 5 – 12)

A poll at the end of 2021 indicates a downturn in ratings for news organizations from the previous year of 2020. Some say numbers are skewed because 2020 was the first year of COVID and it was a presidential election year.

But, there is still an appetite for news. How do you feed your hunger for news?

POLL QUESTION: My main source for news is….. ?????
Radio – 35%
Regular broadcast TV – 5%
Cable/Satellite TV – 12%
Online – 20%
Social Media – 0%
Talking with Family/Friends – 3%
All of the Above – 25%

