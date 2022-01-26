      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Political Preference (results)

Charlie Rood
Jan 26, 2022 @ 4:30am
(January 19 – 26)

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Political Preference

With the understanding there are more political affiliations in the United States than just Democrats and Republicans….

At the beginning of 2021, a U.S. Gallup survey indicated more adults identified as Democrats over Republicans. At the end of 2021, more identified as Republicans rather than Democrats.

But, overall the largest percentage of adults identify as independents.

POLL QUESTION: How would you respond in January 2022 if asked your political preference?
I am a Democrat –  12%
I am a Republican –  49%
I am an Independent –  38%
I am Other –  1%

