WSGW OnLine Poll: Women and the Military Draft (results)

Charlie Rood
Jun 16, 2021 @ 4:32am
(June 9 – 16)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Women and the Military Draft

The question of whether or not women should be required to register for the draft when turning age 18 as men are required to do is in the news again.

The Supreme Court announced it will not hear any case regarding the matter, saying the court has a longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs.

The Senate Armed Services Committee recently held a hearing on the issue, but any desire for the lawmakers to purse change is uncertain.

POLL QUESTION: Should women be required to register for the draft as men do?
Yes –  43%
No –  53%
I’m Not Sure –  4%

