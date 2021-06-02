WSGW OnLine Poll: Vaccination Incentives (results)

(May 26 – June 2)
WSGW OnLine Poll: Vaccination Incentives
To help encourage more people to get vaccinated in the battle against COVID-19, a number of private companies have offered incentives or rewards for getting the vaccine.
Recently some state governments have offered special lottery drawings for anyone getting vaccinated.
Some applaud incentives while others think it should not be necessary. Other discussions suggest private companies can do what they want with incentives, but state governments should not be involved such as offering a lottery, since it favors one person against another.
POLL QUESTION: What do you think about Vaccination Incentives?
I support any incentive to encourage more people to get vaccinated – 8%
I support private companies offering an incentive, but not government – 25%
I don’t think incentives of any kind should be offered – 67%