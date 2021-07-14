WSGW OnLine Poll: United States/Canada Border (results)

(July 7 – 14, 2021)
Since the early days of COVID, the U.S./Canadian border has been closed to all nonessential traffic. Recently, restrictions were eased, but tests and quarantining still exist.
There are some people and some politicians that want to open the border without restrictions. Government officials are expected to reevaluate the closure soon.
POLL QUESTION: Do you think the U.S./Canadian border should be completely open immediately or continue to operate with restrictions?
Open immediately – 60%
Continue restrictions – 35%
I’m not sure – 5%