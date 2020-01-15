WSGW OnLine Poll: United States and Iran (results)
(January 8 – 15)
In the aftermath of President Trump ordering the airstrike to kill top Iranian General Soleimani, there has been an expected military response from Iran.
Voices of support and opposition are engaged on what should happen next. Some opinions being expressed include that another airstrike is necessary or that another airstrike is not necessary unless we suffered casualties.
PREVIOUS POLL: What do you think we should do about Iran following their counter attack?
We should respond with another airstrike – 22%
There should not be another airstrike unless we suffered casualties – 68%
No further strikes no matter what – 7%
I’m Not Sure – 3%