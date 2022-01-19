WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court Worker Vaccine Decision (results)

(January 12 – 19, 2022)
The U.S. Supreme Court just heard oral arguments regarding the authority of President Biden’s administration to require what essentially would be more than 80 million workers to get vaccinated to protect against COVID.
If upheld workers for companies with more than 100 employees would have to be vaccinated or pass a COVID test every week at their own expense in order to attend work. There could be limited exceptions.
Supporters say this requirement is issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and is within the boundaries of workplace safety.
Opponents say it’s an overstep of power and will lead to many companies losing workers.
POLL QUESTION: How should the United States Supreme Court Rule in this case of Workers and Vaccines?
Yes, workers should be required to be vaccinated or pay for a weekly test – 20%
No, workers should not be required to be vaccinated or pay for weekly tests – 76%
I’m Not Sure – 4%