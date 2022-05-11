WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court Leaked Abortion Draft (results)

(May 4 – 11)
WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court Leaked Abortion Draft
According to a leaked initial draft, the U.S. Supreme Court is positioned to overturn Roe v. Wade. If that happens, it would mean the decision on the right to an abortion would be up to individual states.
Chief Justice Roberts issued a statement confirming the authenticity of the leaked document while also saying, “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
POLL QUESTION: Should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and return the decision on abortion to individual states?
Yes – 75%
No – 24%
I’m Not Sure – 1%