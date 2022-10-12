WSGW OnLine Poll: Trust in the Supreme Court (results)

(October 5 – 12)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Trust in the Supreme Court

According to a recent Gallup pol, trust in the Supreme Court has reached an historic low.

Only 47% of Americans said they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust, the lowest level since 1972.

Trust was split politically with Republicans trusting at 67% and Democrats 25%.

The Gallup poll was 812 adults from September 1-16.

POLL QUESTION: How would you describe your trust or distrust of the U.S. Supreme Court?

I have a great deal of trust – 20%

I have a fair amount of trust – 28%

I have a fair amount of distrust – 14%

I have a great deal of distrust – 38%