WSGW OnLine Poll: Trust in the Supreme Court (results)
October 12, 2022 4:14AM EDT
(October 5 – 12)
According to a recent Gallup pol, trust in the Supreme Court has reached an historic low.
Only 47% of Americans said they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust, the lowest level since 1972.
Trust was split politically with Republicans trusting at 67% and Democrats 25%.
The Gallup poll was 812 adults from September 1-16.
POLL QUESTION: How would you describe your trust or distrust of the U.S. Supreme Court?
I have a great deal of trust – 20%
I have a fair amount of trust – 28%
I have a fair amount of distrust – 14%
I have a great deal of distrust – 38%