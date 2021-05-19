WSGW OnLine Poll: Transgender Girls in Sports (results)
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. In her four days as a candidate for California governor, Jenner had a twitter spat with a Democratic congressman, unveiled a website to sell campaign coffee mugs and swag and was photographed with a startup business owner. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
(May 12 – 19)
Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender of Olympic Champion Bruce Jenner, is running for Governor of California.
While there have been ongoing discussions of whether or not there are advantages in sports for a transgender girl playing against girls, the issue was back in the spotlight because of recent comments by Jenner.
Caitlyn Jenner is against transgender girls playing in girls sports, calling it a “question of fairness”.
WSGW POLL QUESTION: Should transgender girls be allowed to participate in girls sports?
Yes – 4%
No – 94%
I’m Not Sure – 2%