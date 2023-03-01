WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Tracking the Tigers All Season Long (results)

By Charlie Rood
March 1, 2023 4:04AM EST
(February 22 – March 1)

Baseball season is fast approaching! It’s preseason time now and Opening Day is March 30!

WSGW is proud to be your home for Tigers baseball for 56 consecutive years! Best of all, it remains free to listen!

Yet, we know some fans will pay to watch the Tigers on TV, or via streaming services.

POLL QUESTION: How will YOU Track the Tigers All Season Long?
I will mostly listen on Radio with WSGW –  45%
I will mostly watch on TV –  8%
I will mostly watch a streaming service –  2%
I will use both Radio and TV –  45%

